ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,807 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

