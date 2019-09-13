Essentia (ESS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62,554.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Essentia has a market capitalization of $673,690.00 and approximately $62,554.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.04530683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

