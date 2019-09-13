Eterbase (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Eterbase has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, LATOKEN and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Eterbase has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eterbase alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00318040 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053020 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006982 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Eterbase Token Profile

Eterbase (XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase

Eterbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.