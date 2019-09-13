Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of EGH traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.29 ($0.20). 545,293 shares of the company traded hands. Eureka Group has a twelve month low of A$0.25 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of A$0.31 ($0.22). The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74.

About Eureka Group

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides specialist property asset management services through property ownership and caretaking, as well as infrastructure management; accommodation and tailored services to aged residents with discretionary and non-discretionary spend characteristics; and property maintenance, catering, and other services.

