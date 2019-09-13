Event Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$12.77 ($9.06) and last traded at A$12.80 ($9.08), 18,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.90 ($9.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$12.83.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Event Hospitality and Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 89.73%.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Company Profile (ASX:EVT)

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

