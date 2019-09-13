Eversept Partners LP Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.88. 59,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

