Eversept Partners LP Purchases 131,202 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 165.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,202 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.62% of Invacare worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Invacare by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invacare by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 204,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in Invacare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,177,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter.

IVC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 31,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is -3.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

