Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Anthem accounts for 0.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $6.25 on Friday, reaching $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.40.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

