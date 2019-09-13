Everus (EVR) Achieves Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.43. During the last week, Everus has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $2,483.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.04530683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,727,078 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

