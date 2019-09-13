Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,441 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Exelon by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 287,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,673. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

