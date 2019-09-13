Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 204,416 shares.The stock last traded at $12.98 and had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Exterran alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.