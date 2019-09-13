Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.05 and a 200-day moving average of $304.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $373.24.

In other news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $5,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Deal sold 18,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.79, for a total value of $6,334,215.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,662,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,884 shares of company stock valued at $47,899,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

