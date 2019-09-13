Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:FICO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.24. 9,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.95. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $373.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Deal sold 18,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.79, for a total transaction of $6,334,215.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,662,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $5,264,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,884 shares of company stock worth $47,899,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

