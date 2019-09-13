Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

FMCC stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

