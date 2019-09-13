Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrexpo to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 284.29 ($3.71).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON:FXPO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 206.40 ($2.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe bought 3,503 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,830.85 ($8,925.72).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.