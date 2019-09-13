Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan Sells 75,884 Shares

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 75,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $3,345,725.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,506.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

