Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.56

Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $10.41. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 82,202 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.55.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is -630.77%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 9,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$108,086.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,661.78.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

