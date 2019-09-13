FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FXCNY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

