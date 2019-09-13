Fire Lotto Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $90,245.00 and $265.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00320826 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052713 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006990 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

