First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 382,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 317,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.