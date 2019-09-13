First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

