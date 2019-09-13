First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. 65,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.