First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

FIBK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 391.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at $3,993,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

