Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Fiserv by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $13,905,850 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. 161,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,241. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

