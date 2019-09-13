Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.60. 1,881,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,795. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,784,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,314.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $13,905,850. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

