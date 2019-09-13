FleetCor Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,912% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

NYSE FLT opened at $288.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.78. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,046,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after buying an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.87.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

