Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.93 ($1.37) and last traded at A$1.93 ($1.37), 22,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 102,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.92 ($1.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million and a PE ratio of -27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.81.

Fleetwood Company Profile (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.