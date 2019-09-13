Fortis’ (FTS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.27.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 457,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$40.71 and a twelve month high of C$56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.