Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to $58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 41,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 5.9% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Fortis by 8.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.