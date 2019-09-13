Foundation Building Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,806 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average volume of 422 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 135,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,695. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $775.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

