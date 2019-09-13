FREE Coin Trading Up 37.4% Over Last Week (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $8,523.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00202843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01141449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022034 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

