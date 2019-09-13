Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 138,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,061. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after buying an additional 643,494 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after buying an additional 266,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

