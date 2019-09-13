FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCEL. Cowen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.19.

FCEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 11,224,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,270. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

