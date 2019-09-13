G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GFSZY. Barclays raised shares of G4S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $11.87 on Monday. G4S/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

