Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. 374,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaia news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Also, Chairman James Keenan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 278,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 27.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

