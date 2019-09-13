GAP (NYSE:GPS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We would be remiss not to mention the underwhelming 1H19 performance, with comps falling 4% driven by declines across all three of GPS’ largest brands. Additionally, the comp performance drove substantial margin contraction and EPS declines. While management highlighted numerous initiatives to improve operations across both companies and Athleta remains a standout, given our expectations for a muted top line and continued margin contraction, we remain NEUTRAL-rated until we see evidence of strategies taking hold. Overall, we believe shares are fairly valued today, trading at ~9x our current GPS FY2020 EPS.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get GAP alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura reduced their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on GAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,166. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.