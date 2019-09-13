Garlicoin Tops One Day Volume of $16.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $40,408.00 and $16.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

