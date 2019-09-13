Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $995.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report sales of $995.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $984.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Gartner reported sales of $921.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,786,000 after purchasing an additional 122,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,381. Gartner has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.87.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

