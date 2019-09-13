GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GBG. Numis Securities lowered GB Group to an add rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, July 15th.

LON:GBG opened at GBX 538 ($7.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 70.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 575.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 555.55. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

In other GB Group news, insider Chris Clark purchased 99 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £512.82 ($670.09). Also, insider David John Wilson sold 129,603 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £777,618 ($1,016,095.65). Insiders have sold a total of 436,767 shares of company stock valued at $244,601,526 over the last ninety days.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

