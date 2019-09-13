Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in August

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 678,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

GEMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laidlaw upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GEMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Gemphire Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

