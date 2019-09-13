Gems Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,835.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $477,819.00 and approximately $6,835.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023896 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

