Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of A$2.15 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of A$3.47 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 235.71.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

