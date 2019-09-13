Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $179.36

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.36 and traded as low as $200.45. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $200.45, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

