Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GHDX. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Genomic Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised Genomic Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

Genomic Health stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. Genomic Health has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason W. Radford sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $161,677.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $93,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,744,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Genomic Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 29.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 166.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

