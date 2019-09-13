GET Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,138.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1,138.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003160 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

