Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$28.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.71.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.50. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$16.90 and a one year high of C$24.43.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.57%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

