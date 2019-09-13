Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 26,344 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group comprises about 1.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,494 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,635,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,147,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after purchasing an additional 321,094 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,815,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. 66,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

