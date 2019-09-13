GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 693,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 8.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 134.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

