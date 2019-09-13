Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

GBT traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 172,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,383. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.58. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,310 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

