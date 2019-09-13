Global Social Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $107,687.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $107,687.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00201773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.01140566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,412,930 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

